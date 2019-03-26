Eleanor Joyce Freed Wuchter

Eleanor Joyce Freed Wuchter, 92, passed away on Sunday, March 24, 2019, at Seabrook Assisted Living in Tinton Falls.

Mrs. Wuchter was born on June 25, 1926, and raised in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania with her brother Jim and her parents Henry and Bertha Freed.

After high school, she was employed by Sun Oil Company a