Court challenge and primary loom in mayoral contest

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — A Republican Club vote Monday night endorsed Mayor Stephen Reid for re-election by just five votes over Councilman Paul Kanitra, who plans to go forward with a primary challenge to the mayor and said he may also challenge the club vote in court.

“Quite frankly, I’m so confident that I’m going to win by a large margin in the June primary election,” said Mr. Kanitra, a Point Pleasant Beach councilman. “That is what’s weighing into my decision [to challenge the club vote].”

Residents were packed into the Woman;s Club, where three voting machines provided by the Ocean County Board of Elections recorded an overall 115-110 tally in favor of Mr. Reid.

Mr. Kanitra, who led in a vote by 48 “legacy members” of the Republican Club, contends that the overall vote included 18 non-Republicans and nine individuals who are not registered voters.

Republican Club member John Jackson presided over the meeting in the absence of former club president David Nicola, who had resigned the position on Sunday. Citing club bylaws, Mr. Jackson said, “To my surprise, and I think to the surprise of everyone, it does not say that you have to be a registered Republican … it just says that you have to support the club’s candidates.”

As a consequence, Mr. Jackson said, “We’re going to presume that if somebody submitting an application, wants to be a member, wants to vote, they say they live in Point Pleasant Beach, that’s enough.”

Following the vote, Mayor Reid said, “You just have to be registered. So that’s what we went with. That’s what the bylaws said. Those are the rules and that’s what we played by tonight.”

