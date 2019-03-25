Ralph Vincent Castronuovo

Ralph Vincent Castronuovo, 52, of Manasquan, passed away Thursday, March 21, 2019 at Jersey Shore Medical Center surrounded by his family and very close friends.

Born in Lakewood, Ralph was raised in Jackson and graduated from Jackson High School in 1984. He has lived in Manasquan for the past 15 years.

Ralph was a talented