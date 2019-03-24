Donut Chase 5K honors mother of local businessman

WALL TOWNSHIP — More than 500 runners and walkers came to the Wall Township Municipal Complex on Sunday to take part in the Main Street Donut Chase 5K and 1-mile run, held in honor of Tina Rizzuto.

“She would have been here had she survived this,” Joe Rizzuto, owner of Main Street Donuts in Belmar, said. His mother, who died earlier this year, had four types of cancer, including breast cancer.

“For me, she was an amazing woman, a strong woman, to go through three bouts of cancer before the last one and survive all of them only to succumb to terminal lung cancer,” he said. “I think of her every day, and she is here with us.”

The event aimed to raise $10,000 for the charity Young Survival Coalition. The organization, which is in its 20th year, aims to help young adults affected by breast cancer.

While the issue they are facing is serious many racers dressed up in donut themed attire, bringing a jovial atmosphere to the event. One runner even wore a donut costume.

