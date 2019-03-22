Soldier’s early return a joyful surprise

BRICK TOWNSHIP — The sixth-graders at Veterans Memorial Middle School sat in the school auditorium anxiously awaiting what they believed would be a special prize drawing for one of the students to celebrate the class’s great academic performance over the past year.

When Maggie Angrosina, sitting in the front row, heard her name announced as the winner of the drawing, she stood up to the applause of her classmates. Their cheers turned to gasps, as her “very special prize” emerged from behind the stage curtain behind her.

It was none other than her older brother, U.S. Army Specialist Matthew Angrosina, who had returned early from his 10-month deployment in Germany.

“She wasn’t expecting him until April,” said Dave Angrosina, Maggie and Spc. Angrosina’s father.

Maggie broke into tears and embraced her older brother whom she said she had “really missed a lot” during his time abroad.

