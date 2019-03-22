‘Nothing Down’ about Down syndrome at Drum Point School

BRICK TOWNSHIP —On a gray and rainy Thursday, Drum Point Elementary School was filled with color as students and faculty members wore their usual outfits with whimsical, colorful socks in celebration of March 21 as World Down Syndrome Day.

This is the first year the school is celebrating the special day, thanks to second-grader Gabriella Clark, who recently became the newest ambassador for Nothing Down, an organization that advocates and raises funds for those in the Down syndrome community.

“We’re a small school, but it’s a very inclusive school,” said Michelle McNeary, who has been Gabriella’s teacher for two years, on Thursday about the school’s positive response to celebrating its special needs community and World Down Syndrome Day.

“All the kids in the school know my kids. We may be a self-contained program, but we’re not hidden away somewhere. We’re involved in the school,” said Ms. McNeary.

