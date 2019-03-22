GOP endorses Mayor Reid, with vote around the corner

POINT PLEASANT BEACH —Mayor Stephen Reid won the endorsement of the Point Pleasant Beach GOP Screening Committee on March 18, a week before voting was to take place for the GOP primary.

The result of the upcoming Monday, March 25, vote by club members, which will take place at The Woman’s Club at 513 St. Louis Ave., with over 250 people expected to attend, will decide whose name will be on the Regular Republican Club of Point Pleasant Beach line for the mayoral election.

Councilman Paul Kanitra, who is challenging Mayor Reid for the endorsement, said in response to not winning the endorsement, “The screening committee is a very small piece in the overall puzzle. It was two out of three people voting the way Reid pressured them to. “To be honest, I don’t think it will influence even a single voter heading into our club vote on Monday night.

Mayor Reid, on the other hand, is confident that Monday’s vote will reflect his track record as mayor of Point Pleasant Beach. “I think as a councilman, as a mayor for three years, I was a councilman for four, I’ve been very much in touch with the residents. I have a very good record,” the mayor said.

