Belmar police warn of raccoon attack in Behrman Park

LAKE COMO — A resident and her dog were attacked by a raccoon in Behrman Park on Thursday morning, according to a code red message from the Belmar Police Department, which patrols Lake Como.

Neither the dog nor its owner was injured in the incident, according to a statement by police, which put the time of the unprovoked attack at about 7:45 a.m.

Police, as well as the Monmouth County SPCA, responded but efforts to capture the raccoon were unsuccessful.

This attack follows two other raccoon attacks which took place in Belmar in the past 2 months. Belmar Police encourage all residents to be vigilant and cautious around any wild animals. Residents are told to contact the Belmar Police Department immediately if they see any animals that are acting strange or aggressive.

