St. Patrick’s Day at Spring Lake Heights Elementary School

SPRING LAKE HEIGHTS — Spring Lake Heights Elementary School got a chance to show their St. Patrick’s Day spirit on Friday as members from the Friendly Sons of the Shillelagh Pipes and Drums of the Jersey Shore spent their afternoon marching through SLHES halls.

With bagpipes, drums and kilts, the band moved through the school as the students lined the halls jumping and dancing to the music. Principal John Spalthoff said the band was a big hit.

The Pipes and Drums of the Jersey Shore has connections within SLHES. One of their members, Bill Thermann, who has a son in SLHES, organizes with the school to hold the march. According to Mr. Spalthoff, it has become a tradition at SLHES.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Spring Lake Heights stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $30 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.