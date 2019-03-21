Sea Girt council wrestles with loading zone changes

The council voted 3-2 on March 13 to introduce an ordinance that would extend the loading zone on Ocean Avenue. A second ordinance to extend the taxi stand on Beacon Boulevard is expected to be introduced at the March 27 council meeting. This followed an agreement to deal with the two changes in separate ordinances.

Meanwhile, an online petition calling for the complete removal of the zones has been launched by Catherine Metcalf, a borough resident.

Ordinance No. 07-2019 would move a handicap parking spot from in front of the Ocean Avenue loading zone to behind the pavilion. The loading zone would then be extended.