Full STEAM ahead for young inventors at InfoAge

WALL TOWNSHIP – For more than a century, historic Camp Evans has been a cradle of cutting-edge creativity, from Guglielmo Marconi’s work in radio to the birth of space-age radar astronomy.

That legacy continued on Saturday, March 16, when a new generation of budding inventors visited InfoAge Science History Learning Center at Camp Evans.

Ninety teams of students competed in the annual STEAM Tank Central Region Challenge, appearing before a panel of experts who judged their inventions in a contest modeled after the ABC “Shark Tank” television show.

Among the competitors were two teams of freshmen from the Pre-Engineering Academy at Wall High School.

The Shark team offered four prototypes of a device that can project images from a mobile phone onto a larger screen in a box. The idea is to be able to share an augmented reality image with a larger group, such as students in a classroom.

The Athletic Jewelry Case team devised a small, sturdy cylindrical case that provides a safe, secure place to hold jewelry for student athletes when they are at games. The cases can be made with a 3D printer, are recyclable, and have a compartmented foam interior, velcro closures and hooks for securing them to sports bags.

