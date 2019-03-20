Martha DeAngelis

Martha DeAngelis [nee MacKinnon], 65, of Point Pleasant, peacefully passed away, Sunday, March 17, 2019.

She was born in Newark to the late George and Helen MacKinnon and lived in Brick before moving to Point Pleasant forty years ago.

Martha loved being a grandmother, crafting, baking, watching baseball and traveling with her family