Marie Antoinette Franceschini

Star News Group Staff
Marie Antoinette [nee Cortez] Franceschini, 85, of Neptune Township, passed away Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at her home surrounded by her devoted family.

Born in Hazleton, Pennsylvania, she had resided briefly in Spring Lake Heights and then in Wall Township for 36 years before recently moving to Neptune.

Marie was a devout Catholic and