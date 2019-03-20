BOE to vote again on superintendent’s contract

WALL TOWNSHIP — The school board announced Tuesday that it will abide by an appellate court decision overturning the superintendent’s contract, and vote on a new contract after providing public notice and a public hearing.

“Although the Board of Education is disappointed in the Appellate Division’s decision, we will comply with the directive and conduct a vote on the superintendent’s contract in a timely manner,” Allison Connolly, board president, said in a statement read aloud at the board’s meeting on Tuesday, March 19.

Public notice will be posted in The Coast Star and the Asbury Park Press next week, Dan Roberts, board attorney, said.

The board will hold a special meeting on Tuesday, May 7, for both the public hearing and new vote, Ms. Connolly said.

