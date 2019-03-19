Susan Lynn Pedersen

Susan Lynn Pedersen, 65, passed away at the home of her Mother in Brick, on Jan. 31, 2019, surrounded by family, after a courageous battle with lung cancer.

Susan was born at St. Albans Naval Hospital, Queens, New York, the first born daughter of Astrid and Walter Pedersen. She grew up on Fierro