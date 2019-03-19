Mary Christine Ragan Perry

By
Star News Group Staff
-
Mary Christine Ragan Perry, 54, of Toms River, died Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Community Medical Center, Toms River after succumbing to her battle with addiction.

Born in Huntingdon Valley, Pennsylvania, Mary grew up in Sea Girt and lived in Virginia Beach, Virginia and Belmar before moving to Toms River a year ago