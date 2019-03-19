Alfred J. Scerbo 79, of Wall died peacefully Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Neptune surrounded by his loving wife, children and grandchildren.
Born and raised in Jersey City, Al moved to Wall in 1978. He was a parishioner of St. Aloysius Church, Jersey City and St. Mark’s Church
