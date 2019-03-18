Squan-A-Thon cancer benefit raises record $151,000

MANASQUAN — Squan-A-Thon 2019 raised over $151,000 on Friday for families affected by pediatric cancer and other serious illnesses, exceeding last year’s efforts by nearly $9,000.

Hundreds of students participated in the 12-hour dance marathon at Manasquan High School [MHS], reaching a $151,516.38 fundraising total to benefit four families facing new diagnoses of pediatric cancer.

“Our committee has had to face the reality of cancer and the impact that it has on families. We support these families financially, but also emotionally,” said Squan-A-Thon Advisor Ryan Basaman. “The committee is so compassionate and stronger than I could ever expect. At the same time, the planning and fundraising is a huge undertaking for the committee. It is easy to forget that they are high school students because they are responsible for so much.”

This year’s event was special, as it noted a “decade of dancing” for Squan-A-Thon. The 10-year milestone was celebrated with a Birthday Party theme where participants dressed in a variety of bright colors.

For more on this story, read next week's edition of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.