Richard Lewis Hansen

Richard Lewis Hansen, 89 of Brick, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 16, 2019.
 
Born and raised in New York City, he attended and graduated from Samuel Gompers High School in Bronx, New York in 1948. He was drafted into the Armed Forces in April, 1951 where he served with the 101st Airborne and the