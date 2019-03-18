Alleged murderer of mob boss waives extradition, returned to New York

Toms River — Anthony Comello, the man arrested for the murder of a reputed mob boss, waived extradition in an appearance at the Ocean County Courthouse in Toms River on Wednesday.

Hillary Bryce, of the Ocean County Prosecutors Office, said Mr. Comello is being charged with being a fugitive from Richmond County, where he has been charged with homicide.

Mr. Comello, 24, was arrested in Brick Township Saturday night where he fled after allegedly murdering Gambino family crime boss Francesco “Franky Boy” Cali in front of his home in the Todt Hill section of Staten Island.

Mr. Comello appeared in the media-packed courtroom on Monday afternoon in a green-striped prison uniform and handcuffed. While sitting, he flashed his hand to the media revealing “MAGA” [Make America Great Again] and other phrases written on his palm. He sat through most of the meeting silent and showing no emotion.

By waiving extradition, Mr. Comello will now face charges in New York rather than New Jersey. Once in New York, Mr. Comello will be represented by Robert Gottlieb of Gottlieb and Janey LLP in Manhattan.

According to the New York Times, around 9:15 p.m. on Wednesday, a pickup truck driven by Mr. Comello backed into Mr. Cali’s parked Cadillac Escalade, damaging it. Mr. Comello then rang the Cali residence doorbell; spoke to Mr. Cali and then picked up a license plate that had fallen off the Escalade, according to the Times. Officials said the gunman then pulled a pistol and fired at Mr. Cali 12 times.

NYPD Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea confirmed on the weekend that that fingerprints were recovered from the license plate.

Law enforcement officials cautioned the investigation is still in its early stages and the Cali murder may not be linked to organized crime.

“While we believe we have the shooter in custody in this incident, the investigation is far from over,” Chief Shea said.