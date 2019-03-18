Christopher Day Robinson [Chris], 56, of Manasquan, known for his deep appreciation and respect for the ocean, passed away while visiting Rincon, Puerto Rico, doing what he loved most in life.
Whether he was surfing, sailing, swimming, paddle boarding, or cruising on his Boston Whaler, his infectious smile was brightest when
Sorry, this premium content requires subscriber access.
If you're a current subscriber, just log in.
Not quite ready to subscribe? Take advantage of our new Single Issue Access option. You'll get 7 days of full digital access to the current weekly issue—plus 30 days of recent editions in our archives—for just $2.95.
Yes, I'd like 7-day access to:
THE COAST STAR (Monmouth County) | THE OCEAN STAR (Ocean County)
Or, why not subscribe for a full year right now? It's a lot more bang for your buck! Take a look below at all you get with a print + digital subscription, then simply choose your preferred edition:
Yes! Subscribe me to:
THE COAST STAR (Monmouth County) | THE OCEAN STAR (Ocean County)