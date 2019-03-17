Mob boss murder suspect nabbed in Brick Township

BRICK TOWNSHIP – A suspect sought in connection with the murder of the reputed Gambino family crime boss was taken into custody in Brick Township on Saturday morning, the New York City Police Department [NYPD] has confirmed.

Anthony A. Comello, 24, of Staten Island, New York, was being held in the Ocean County Jail, Toms River, over the weekend.

Charges will not be filed until he is extradited to Staten Island, NYPD Detective Ahmed Nasser said. Detective Nasser declined to say where in Brick Township the suspect was apprehended by U.S. Marshals. Brick Township police also declined to comment.

The NYPD has an arrest warrant in hand from the Richmond County District Attorney’s Office, according to NYPD Chief of Detectives Dermont Shea.

Mr. Comello is being investigated in connection with the fatal shooting of Francesco “Franky Boy” Cali, 53, in front of his home in the Todt Hill section of Staten Island on Wednesday, March 13.

Around 9:15 p.m. on Wednesday, a pickup truck driven by Mr. Comello backed into Mr. Cali’s parked Cadillac Escalade, damaging it, according to the New York Times. Mr. Comello then rang the Cali residence doorbell; spoke to Mr. Cali and then picked up a license plate that had fallen off the Escalade, according to the Times. Officials said the gunman then pulled a pistol and fired at Mr. Cali 12 times.

Chief Shea confirmed that fingerprints were recovered from the license plate.

Law enforcement officials cautioned that the investigation is still in its early stages and the Cali murder may not be linked to organized crime.

“While we believe we have the shooter in custody in this incident, the investigation is far from over,” Chief Shea said.

