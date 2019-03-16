Suspect in Staten Island mob hit arrested in New Jersey

A suspect in the murder of reputed mob boss Francesco Cali on Staten Island earlier this week has been arrested in New Jersey, a New York City Police official confirmed in a press conference on Saturday night.

Dermot F. Shea, chief of detectives for the NYPD, told the evening press conference that the suspect, Anthony Comello, 24, had been taken into custody “in New Jersey” but did not confirm published reports that the arrest was made in Brick Township. He told reporters that police would not immediately make reference to the exact location of the arrest for fear of putting other individuals at risk.

Mr. Cali was gunned down in front of his home on Staten Island on Wednesday morning, police previously announced, by an individual who had first struck his parked Cadillac SUV with a pickup truck.

