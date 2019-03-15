Study warns of rising sea risks

BAY HEAD — Back bay flooding that occurs even on fair weather days is a growing concern for local communities along Barnegat Bay and is the focus of a joint study by state and federal agencies.
“With back bay flooding, when the tides are high and when the winds are coming south or southwest, we get flooding, even if the sun is shining,” Bay Head Mayor William Curtis said in an interview March 12.
“It happens in many, many areas and back bay flooding has gotten worse since [Superstorm] Sandy [in 2012].
“It is more frequent and we have more storm-unrelated floodings than we ever used to have.”
The new interim report released by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and NJ Department of Environmental Protection aims to inform decisions about how to mitigate the impact back bay flooding has on communities and ecosystems through various structural, non-structural and ecological solutions.
