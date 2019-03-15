Court orders new vote on school superintendent’s contract

WALL TOWNSHIP — A state appellate panel, ruling in a complaint brought by the union representing school district staff members, has ordered the Wall Township Board of Education to conduct a new vote on the current contract of Superintendent Cheryl Dyer.

The judges agreed with the complaint, filed by the Wall Township Education Association [WTEA], that the school board had failed to comply with the public notice and public hearing requirements of state education law when it replaced Ms. Dyer’s unexpired contract in September of 2017 with a new one that raised her salary and extended the length of her employment by the district.

