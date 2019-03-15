Brick schools lose another $2.7 million in state aid

BRICK TOWNSHIP — Brick Township Public Schools will be losing a significant amount of state aid for the second consecutive year following Gov. Phil Murphy’s announcement of a new state budget last week.

Schools in the 10th Legislative District, which encompasses 10 municipalities in Ocean County, are set to lose $5.5 million in state aid, of which the Brick and Toms River school districts will lose more than $2.7 million each under the governor’s new budget.

The cuts will have serious effects on the Brick Township school system, which had already lost $1.9 million in funding for the 2018-2019 school year and was set to lose more over the next few years under the School Funding Reform Act [also known as S2], passed by the state in July 2018, which re-evaluated standards for state funding.

Board of Education President Stephanie Wohlrab told The Ocean Star over the weekend, “The cuts in aid for our district are devastating as there are limits to what local taxpayers can be asked to contribute to fill this void in the budget. Classrooms, programs and jobs will be impacted.”

The Brick Public Schools district administers 12 schools and educates nearly 9,000 students.

Less than two weeks ago representatives of Brick Township schools participated in a rally outside the State House during Gov. Murphy’s budget address to the state Legislature in Trenton.

