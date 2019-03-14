Manasquan First Aid Squad Squad visits Sea Girt library

On Thursday, March 7 during the Toddler Storytime program, Karen Crawley and John O’Grady showed children and parents what they do as first responders in the libraries “People in our Neighborhood” series.

According to Library Director Lisa Luke, the children were excited to see the ambulance but were a little reserved at first.

One aspect that helped the children open up a little more was seeing the familiar face of Ms. Crawley, who is a frequent visitor to storytime with her grandson Will.

Some of the other topics covered during the morning was what the gurneys are used for and why EMTs always wear gloves, with some of the children think- ing it was because they were cold.

