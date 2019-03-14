Ground to be broken on new smart home for injured veteran

WALL TOWNSHIP — Ground is set to be broken later this month for construction of a new smart home for Scott Nokes, a 27-year-old Marine Corps veteran who lost his legs and eyesight after contracting an infection while serving in Afghanistan.

The house is the culmination of years of fundraising by Team Shamrock, led by Spring Lake Heights resident Kathy Cunningham, on behalf of the Stephen Stiller Tunnel to Tower Foundation, formed in honor of Stiller, a firefighter who died in the Sept. 11, 2001, attack.

The Wall Policemen’s Benevolent Association Local 234 [PBA] recently donated $10,000 to the foundation to help with the construction of Mr. Nokes’ new home in Howell Township.

“I can’t thank the PBA or donors enough,” Mr. Nokes said. The PBA had raised hundreds of thousands of dollars to erect a statue of local World War II hero Gen. Harry Rockafeller in front of the Wall police headquarters on Allaire Road. The donation to the Tunnels to Towers Foundation was one of several made to veterans causes with monies left over after the PBA raised more than the memorial’s cost.

The smart home will be handicapped-accessible, engineered to meet Mr. Nokes’ needs, Ms. Cunningham said. “Everything is run off his iPad,” she said, including heat and air-conditioning, lights and the opening and closing of doors.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.