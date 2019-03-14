Borough gets grant for electric vehicle charging station

LAKE COMO — The borough recently was awarded $10,000 for a new sustainable energy project in coordination with the nonprofit organization Sustainable Jersey.

The project, which will most likely be presented to the council during its meeting March 19, would bring an electric-vehicle charging station to the borough, located possibly at the borough hall.

Lake Como received one of ten $10,000 grants from the Gardinier Environmental Fund, in New Jersey. The fund also offered two $30,000 grants through the state.

Councilwoman Hawley Scull was very pleased with the result.

“I’m hopeful and happy about this opportunity,” she said. “An electric-vehicle charging station will put Lake Como on the map and draw electric-vehicle owners to town, and allow them to enjoy our restaurants and businesses while they wait for their vehicle to charge.”

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Lake Como stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $30 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.