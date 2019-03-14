Belmar officials discuss planning for rising sea levels

BELMAR — With a projected rise in sea level posing a threat to shore towns, Councilman Thomas Brennan has called for the borough to come up with a plan to mitigate future flooding.

Mr. Brennan said he hopes to set up a meeting with Mayor Mark Walsifer and the borough’s emergency management coordinator to come up with a plan for the next major flood event.

Earlier this month, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, in conjunction with the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection, released a study warning that the projected sea level rise along the Jersey shore will cause significant flooding in coming years.

The study projects that between 2030 and 2080, flood damage could cost Belmar $1.989 million a year.

According to Mayor Walsifer, Edward Kirschenbaum Sr., Belmar’s interim borough administrator has already been meeting with the borough’s engineering firm, Leon S. Avakian Inc. Consulting Engineers, to develop a strategy.

In his remarks to the borough council on March 5, Mr. Brennan said, “Keeping in mind climate change and the effects that we are going to face because of the rising level of water … we need to figure out what is going to happen with people’s houses, business and other aspects of the community we need to consider when creating our disaster plan.”

