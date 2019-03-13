Voters approve $8.6 million school bond issue

MANASQUAN — Voters Tuesday approved an $8.6 million improvement project to address air quality and fire alarm system needs at the high school.

Unofficial returns from the special referendum showed 415 votes in favor of the bond issue for the project and 347 against it, according to the Monmouth County Clerk’s Election Division.

The turnout represented 15.70 percent of the school district’s 4,853 registered voters.

“I’m very proud of the results last night,” said Superintendent of Schools Frank Kasyan. “I think it just exemplifies the diligence that the board of education as well as my staff have here for doing the best thing for the students.

“It also illustrates to me the commitment that this community has toward educating our students,” he said. “It was a great night for the community.”

The board will now undertake health and safety capital improvements at Manasquan High School [MHS] for the replacement of its heating, ventilation and air conditioning [HVAC] and fire alarm systems, for a final eligible cost of $8,646,932, a resolution states. The district is entitled to 40 percent state aid.