John W. Kaufman

Loving husband, John W. Kaufman, at the age of 95, passed away peacefully at his home on the evening of March 8, 2019.

He is survived by his wife of 72 years, Anna Kaufman; his son, John Kaufman and wife Katherine; his seven grandchildren, Christian, John, Luke, Keith, Jesse, Joshua, and Justin Kaufman; and