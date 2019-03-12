Dorothy E. Meyer

Dorothy E. Meyer, 94, formerly of Brick passed away peacefully on Monday, March 11, 2019 at Wellington Estates Assisted Living in Spring Lake.
 
Mrs. Meyer was a LPN, Licensed Practical Nurse for many years at Pineland Associates in Brick before retiring in 1983. She proudly served in the US Army during WWII from 1944 to