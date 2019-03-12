Angelina “Lee” Ranieri

Angelina “Lee” Ranieri, 86, died peacefully on March 10, 2019 at her home in Manasquan.
 
In the words of a family member, “she lived as a saint”. Her sense of caring along with her sense of humor and her intelligence will be remembered by all who knew her. Lee enjoyed her family; reading