Joanne Patricia Reilly

By
Star News Group Staff
-
43 views

Joanne Patricia Reilly, of Sea Girt, passed away on March 10, 2019 at Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Neptune.

Joanne was born March 11, 1943 in Newark to Catherine Mary Condon and Joseph Paul Birchler. She was a 1961 graduate of West Orange High School. She earned her LPN from Somerset County Vo-Tech, where she