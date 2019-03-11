Catherine O’Hagan

Catherine O’Hagan [nee Tully] passed away at the age of 93.
 
Kaye was the devoted wife of John T. O’Hagan, who pre-deceased her on January 2, 1991, and the beloved mother of Catherine O’Hagan Wolfe [Emmett], Susan O’Hagan Marley [Bob], and Michael O’Hagan [Mary Beth]. Cherished grandmother of