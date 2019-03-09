St. Rose girls repeat as state basketball champs

The St. Rose girls basketball team repeated as state champs on Saturday after a 45-42 win over Immaculate Heart in the Non-Public A state final.

The Roses were tested all afternoon by a Blue Eagles team determined to slow the pace down and play a halfcourt game.

Brynn Farrell came through with 22 points to lead the Roses, including 10 from the line in the first half.

St. Rose will appear in the Tournament of Champions, which begins as early as Tuesday.

It has yet to be determined what seed the Roses will get.

A top-two seed would advance St. Rose to the semifinals on Thursday.

Any other seed and St. Rose will pick up play on Tuesday.