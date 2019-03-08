Application withdrawn for medical marijuana dispensary

BRICK TOWNSHIP — The application for a medical marijuana dispensary planned for Adamston Road has been withdrawn, however there are still plans to use the 48,000 square foot facility to grow marijuana, according to a township official.

Jersey Shore Therapeutic Health Center’s [JSTHC] application to operate both a dispensary and grow facility based in a vacant bank building has drawn both support and opposition from Brick residents, with many residents concerned about having such a facility in a mostly residential neighborhood.

The principals had been hoping to receive one of six licenses for marijuana facilities being made available by the state earlier this year, but did not receive one.

Anne Davis, a principal in JSTHC and a local resident, did not respond to a request for comment.

The Brick Township council will vote on an ordinance on Tuesday that would ban the sale of recreational marijuana within the townships borders, including what it calls marijuana cultivation facilities, manufacturing facilities, testing facilities and retail facilities. The ordinance would not ban medicinal marijuana facilities.