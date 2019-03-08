Former Belmar health aid charged with credit car theft

BELMAR — A former health care aid has been arrested and charged with theft after allegedly using the credit cards of a 90-year-old victim under her care for more than $11,000 in personal spending, the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office announced Friday.

Kathleen Campion, 50, of Belmar, was charged on March 2 with one count of third-degree theft by unlawful taking, one count of third-degree fraudulent Use of a credit card and one count of fourth-degree theft of credit card.

Ms. Campion allegedly a paid her own utility bill, cell phone bill, health insurance fees and rent, to a total of $11,877 by using the elderly victim’s credit card, the prosecutor’s office said.

The prosecutor’s investigation began in May of 2018 after the Spring Lake Police Department received a complaint of “unauthorized charges on various credit cards” belonging to the victim, who had been under Ms. Campion’s care since 2013.

According to the prosecutor’s office, Ms. Campion faces up to 5 years in a New Jersey state prison on each of the third-degree charges and up to $15,000 in fines.

