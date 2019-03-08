Dune project clouds summer for Bay Head

BAY HEAD — Officials were dismayed to learn this week that work is expected to begin in May on the long anticipated coastal beach replenishment project and extend into the summer months, with potentially devastating consequences for the borough.

“The latest that we have heard is that they will be landing in Bay Head the first week of May and they will have one, possibly two, dredges working and while they hope to be through with the pumping the first week in June, that doesn’t mean they are finished,” Mayor William Curtis said of the Northern Ocean County Coastal Storm Risk Management Project.

“More importantly the group that follows the pumping of the sand, they have to come and do the access ways … and they have to do all of the fencing to fence off the dunes and put the split rail fence that is going to delineate the path going to the beach itself from the street.

“Personally I don’t see how they are going to be finished by June 15, which is really when the beaches open for the season. ”It is very skeptical, in my opinion, that we will not be impacted adversely during some weeks in the summer.”

