Read Across America gets bilingual in Bradley

BRADLEY BEACH- Students in Bradley Beach Elementary School celebrated Read Across America last week differently than most schools.
On March 1, students in the school were read Dr. Seuss books in both English in Spanish.
“Dr. Seuss, part of his mission was to get kids to read and to love reading and that is why he wrote the books that he wrote,” Alisa Guzzi, reading specialist at Bradley Beach Elementary School, said.
“Read Across America brings awareness to students through exciting activities, as we did with our spirit week. It’s just bringing excitement to reading.”
All students at the school
“The best part about these weeks, whether it be the Week of Respect or Spirit Week or Read Across Ameri- ca, is that it is a shared experience,” Stephen Wisniewski, the principal and superintendent of Bradley Beach Elementary School said.
“When you are walking through town with a multi-colored mohawk you stand out, but as soon as you come into the building you are part of the family.”
