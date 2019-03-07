‘How to Color the Universe’ at InfoAge March 9

WALL TOWNSHIP – Ever wonder what a black hole actually looks like? How about a colliding galaxy? What would it be like to virtually walk around inside a dead star?

The answer is – spectacular.

And you can see for yourself at a presentation, “How to Color the Universe, in 2D and 3D,” at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 9, at the InfoAge Science History Learning Center, 2201 Marconi Road.

Reservations are required. Tickets, $15 each, can be purchased at www.infoage.org/arcand/. Proceeds benefit InfoAge, a nonprofit dedicated to inspiring kids to learn.

Kimberly Kowal Arcand will be visiting InfoAge from NASA’s Chandra X-Ray Observatory in Cambridge, Massachusetts, for the event. Ms. Arcand, an expert on high-energy data visualization, describes herself as a science data storyteller.

“What she is producing is something like fireworks that everyone can appreciate,” said InfoAge trustee Dan Lieb. While the event targets families and high schoolers, it’s really for anyone who has an interest.

