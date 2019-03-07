Girl Scouts explore ‘World Thinking Day’ in Brielle

BRIELLE — More than 100 Girl Scouts in kindergarten through seventh-grade got together to celebrate diverse world cultures on Wednesday, Feb. 27.

Seven scout troops from Brielle and Spring Lake celebrated World Thinking Day at Brielle Elementary School [BES]. Each group selected a different country to represent and exhibit.

The scouts were able to act as Girl Guides, which are international Girl Scouts, and display information about the country at each table. As guests hopped from one country to another and collected stamps on their “passports,” they were able to learn about each country, do a small craft or game, look at the country’s flag and even enjoy some food samples.

This year, groups represented countries including Ireland, Italy, Spain and the United States — with food samples available including Irish cheeses and soda breads, churros, cannolis and potato chips.

“Each country is a little bit different, so that’s what this is all about — sharing information about different countries and the girls in those countries,” said Gayle Noe, leader of Cadette Troop 1917 in Brielle.

