A decade of Squan-A-Thon to be celebrated March 15

MANASQUAN — The Manasquan school district community is preparing for the 10th annual Squan-A-Thon on Friday, March 15, to raise money for local families affected by pediatric cancer and other serious illnesses.

Squan-A-Thon is a 12-hour dance-a-thon for Manasquan High School [MHS] students to participate in and raise money for a good cause. Each participant is asked to raise money and will dance from 8 p.m. on Friday to 8 a.m. on Saturday.

This year, proceeds will benefit four families with new diagnoses of pediatric cancer. Last year alone, Squan-A-Thon participants and donors were able to raise $142,570.02.

“Our committee has had to face the reality of cancer and the impact that it has on families. We support these families financially, but also emotionally. The committee is so compassionate and stronger than I could ever expect,” said Ryan Basaman, Squan-A-Thon advisor.

Because this will be the 10th annual event, students picked a “Birthday Party theme” for the night, which will include several big surprises, said Ms. Basaman.

“We hope to highlight our ‘Decade of Dancing’ by bringing back some of the favorite activities and decorations from years past. The committee is still going strong on getting the word out in our community and fundraising,” she said. “Honestly, the committee may have lots of celebratory smiles and maybe a few tears when we finally get to the big night.”

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Manasquan stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.