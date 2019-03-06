William V. Repsher

Star News Group Staff
William V. Repsher, 96, of Point Pleasant, passed away, Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019.
 
He was born in Saint Clair, Pennsylvania where his parents, Warren and Marie Repsher raised him. Spending a portion of his youth in Fountain Springs, Pennsylvania, he eventually settled in Point Pleasant in 1949.
 
He was a United States Army Air