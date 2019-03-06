Wall boys win Group III sectional basketball title

The Wall boys basketball team won its first sectional title in 46 years, defeating Burlington Township 53-47 in front of a packed house on Tuesday in Wall to claim the Central Jersey Group III Championship.

The Crimson Knights had not won since 1973 and were not expected to be in the hunt at the start of the season after graduating its top scorer from last season and returning only one senior starter.

Wall showed poise against the Falcons despite the lack of big game experience and were energized by a huge, supportive crowd. Quinn Calabrese led the Crimson Knights with 27 points and had a key layup to give Wall the lead for good with just over three minutes left in the fourth quarter.

Wall will play Moorestown in the Group III semifinal, 7 p.m. on Thursday at Brick Memorial.

