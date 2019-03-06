St. Rose wins second straight Non-Public A South title

The St. Rose girls basketball team continued its dominance over St. John Vianney, defeating the Lancers, 61-54 in the Non-Public South A sectional final on Tuesday night at Jackson Liberty High School.

Lauren Lithgow was an absolute flamethrower for the Roses on Tuesday night, pouring in 29 points on 9-of-11 shooting from long range to help the team pull away late.

St. John Vianney grabbed a four-point lead late in the third quarter before Lithgow nailed a 3-pointer.

It was all St. Rose after that. Lithgow opened the fourth quarter with yet another three, and capped off a 14-4 fourth-quarter run with another long-distance shot to help put the Lancers away for good.

The Roses will advance to the Non-Public title game this Saturday in Toms River, looking for their second straight state championship.

