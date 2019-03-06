Manasquan girls win sixth consecutive Group II title

MANASQUAN – The Manasquan girls team won its sixth straight Central Jersey Group II championship on Tuesday in Manasquan, pulling away from Rumson-Fair Haven for a 60-38 victory.

The Warriors will face Manchester Township in the Group II semifinal, 5 p.m. Thursday at Central Regional.

Manasquan fell behind early against the Bulldogs, before picking up their play.

The Warriors were led by seniors Faith Masonius and Lola Mullaney. Masonius had 23 points, 10 rebounds and six assists, while Mullaney had 21 points.

