Manasquan boys win Central Jersey Group II title

MANASQUAN – The Manasquan boys basketball team got a measure of revenge against Lincoln in the Central Jersey Group II final on Tuesday in Manasquan.

The Warriors dominated the Lions from start to finish with a 76-38 victory.

Manasquan advanced to the Group II semifinal against Haddondfield, 7 p.m. on Wednesday at Perth Amboy High School.

Lincoln had knocked the Warriors out of the state tournament last season in the quarterfinal, but Manasquan made sure there would be no repeat playing in front of a sold out gym.

The Warriors took a 22-6 lead in the first quarter and never looked back. Manasquan was led by senior Brad McCabe who had 23 points.

For more on this story, read next week's edition of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.