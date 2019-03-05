Germaine T. “Gerry” Metzger

By
Star News Group Staff
-
30 views

Germaine T. “Gerry” Metzger, 81, of Brick, and formerly of Sea Girt Estates, passed away on Sunday, March 3, 2019.

Mrs. Metzger was born in Jersey City to the late Joseph and Winifred [Mundt] Hand. She moved to Spring Lake as a child and graduated from Star of the Sea Academy, Long Branch